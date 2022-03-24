Located in the Bradley Fair Shopping Center for over 40 yeras now, Nouveau is a staple in women’s fashion in the Wichita Area. Manager, Jenna Donovan-Weinberg invited us in to learn about the beautiful, up-to-date fashions found in the store.

Jenna shared that the boutique has been a staple for many years and the team prides itself on being able to provide access to fashions from across the world for women of all ages. If you are looking for a sophisticated dress or even casual comfortable and put-together looks- Nouveau at Bradley Fair has you covered.

For the looks seen on the models and Jenna stop into Nouveau at Bradley Fair today and mentioned Good Day Kansas for a 20% discount! YOu can also shop with Nouveau on Their Facebook Page.