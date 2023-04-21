A 16,000 gallon tank and more than 500 fish is what you’ll be greeted with when you walk through the doors at the new Wichita Scheels store this summer! The main attraction is a spectacle for sure.

Reef On is based out of Utah and is the mastermind behind this whole operation. And there’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes! Jerry, owner of Reef On, tells us a tank like this takes more than a year to make and constant upkeep.

For more information about the store opening on July 1st, visit Scheels online!