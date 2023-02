The countdown is on for the Scheels opening here in Wichita! And crew members tell us you should expect to feel invited and welcome every time you step in the store.

The employee-owned and run business finds pride in company culture. They specifically hire people who are excited to come to work everyday and who are experts in the items they’re selling!

The store is still hiring, so make sure to fill out an application online. For more information, visit the Scheels website!