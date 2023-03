The Wichita Scheels store hasn’t opened yet, but the team is already finding ways to get involved and give back to the Wichita community! And this effort will continue even after the July 1st grand-opening.

Tasha Mckeever is looking for partnerships in the area who want to get involved! She tells us it’s just part of the Scheels culture and mentality to give back.

For more information, or to get involved, send Tasha an email at Tamckeever@Scheels.com!