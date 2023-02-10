Construction is coming along nicely at the Wichita Scheels store and we got a behind-the-scenes tour! The two-story establishment will consist of a putting green, a large mountain covered in various animals, a fish tank and more.

The store is set to open this July and constructions are right on track to make that happen. As soon as this step is complete, employees can move in and begin getting each section set up with clothes, sporting goods and food!

For more information about the new business coming to Towne East Square, visit the Scheels website!