Wesley Medical Minute: Alternatives To Open Heart Surgery

In the U.S. it is estimated that one in three deaths are the result of a cardiovascular disease. There are now new alternatives to those who require treatment for aortic or mitral valve disease and can’t have open-heart surgery. Wesley Medical performs a procedure called transcatheter aortic valve replacement, also known as TAVR. It is a minimally invasive procedure that replaces a narrowed aortic valve that fails to properly open. It can also relieve the signs and symptoms of aortic valve stenosis and it improves the survival in people who don’t have surgery as an option. The recovery times are substantially faster because it isn’t as invasive of a procedure. The MitraClip procedure at Wesley is designed for patients that suffer from mitral valve regurgitation and it is also minimally invasive and therefor has a reduced length of stay in the hospital while improving the quality of life. You can find out more information on their website: https://wesleymc.com/

