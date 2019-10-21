What Are Your Pet Peeves?

On today’s show Jillian and Josh share what are some of their biggest pet peeves. We all have them and Jillian and Josh would like to hear what are some of your pet peeves. Jillian shares that drivers who don’t follow the road rules like driving on the left lane when they’re not trying to pass someone is a pet peeve. Josh shared that a static shirt is a pet peeve of his. We’d like to know from you what annoys! Email or comment on our social media pages.