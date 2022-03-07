Argentina native and Owner of Argentina’s Empanadas Carolina Freeman, has called Wichita home for many years. Today she brought her delicious signature dish Argentine Empanadas to the Good Day Kansas kitchen for our What’s Cooking segment.

Carolina shared the general steps in making empanadas, starting with making the filling. Next, she demonstrated a few different techniques to fold and close them. There are many options of flavors offered at Argentias Empanadas. Carolina shared some great news: Argentinas Empanadas will be opening a new location on Douglas Ave in downtown Wichita next month.

Keep up with Argentinas Empanadas and order empanadas today by visiting Argentisas Empanadas on Facebook.