Bob & Luigi’s is a popular pizza joint in Andover! This week we step in the kitchen with them for our “What’s Cooking” segment and whip a delicious pizza and calzone.

Connie Christopherson is the Owner & Operator of the restaurant. She says they hope to expand their menu to provide items like wings soon! But for now, you can order many other things, like the pizza and calzone we made this week.

For more information, check out the Bob & Luigi’s website!