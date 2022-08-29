We have been sharing about the addition of Redler Institute of Culinary Arts to our community, and today we had the chance to not only get a tour, but also put the culinary kitchen to use! We started off in the culinary kitchen with Chef Alicia Pena and learned a delicious recipe for chocolate chip cookies.

Chef Alicia’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

Yields about 2 dozen

Ingredients

225g unsalted butter, at room temperature

220g light brown sugar

220g Granulated sugar

100g eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

500g all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

500g chocolate, chopped

1. Cream together butter and both sugars in the bowl of an electric mixer. About 3-4 minutes (light and fluffy).

2. Add eggs, one at a time, until combined before adding the next. Add vanilla.

3. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix until just combined.

4. Add chocolate chips and mix again until chocolate is mixed through.

While the cookies were baking we enjoyed hearing about the incredible facilty and the many ways it will be used. We took a tour with Chef Luis Pena. In the new facility, there are two large kitchens, two classrooms, a welcoming lobby that can be used for events, an outdoor garden for growing fresh ingredients and even space to grow microgreens. Chef Luis Pena shared gratitude for the Redler Family, The Jackson Family and of course the constant support of the community and Butler Community College.

You are welcome to stop by for a tour. Reach out to Chef Luis Pena to learn more. Remember, Butler Community College and Redler Institute of Culinary Arts are always enrolling, visit butler.edu for more information.