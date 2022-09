We stepped into the kitchen today to make a tasty steak sandwich with Chef Douglass Mace.

He is a private chef who has been working in the culinary industry for over 20 years and wanted us to try and see how he makes one of his favorite dishes to whip up.

The dish can be modified to your liking and the type of cut of meat you use can be changed as well.

Add that with some bread and toppings and you have a great meal!