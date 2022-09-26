We hung out at the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts today to learn two different ways to prepare broccoli. Personally, I love broccoli however it is prepared, I even like it cold. Both techniques demonstrated today require few additional ingredients and neither took too much time to complete.

Here are the steps required for both recipes:

Roasted Broccoli:

16 oz Broccoli, stems and florets

Vegetable oil, as needed

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black peppercorns, to taste

Lemon butter, as needed

Parmesan cheese, as needed

In a bowl, toss broccoli with oil, salt and freshly ground black peppercorns.

Prepare a baking pan coated with oil. Place broccoli on pan and roast in preheated oven at 425°F for 15 to 20 minutes, until brown edges.

Toss roasted with lemon butter and garnish cheese.

Boiled Broccoli:

16 oz Broccoli, stems and florets

Water, as needed, to boil broccoli

Salt, to taste

Lemon butter, as needed

Parmigiano Reggiano, as needed

In a large enough saucepan bring water to a boil. Season with salt as needed.

Add broccoli to boiling water and boil for 3 to 4 minutes.

Once cooked, toss with lemon butter and cheese.

For more information on Redler Institue visit Butler Community College on Facebook.