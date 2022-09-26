We hung out at the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts today to learn two different ways to prepare broccoli. Personally, I love broccoli however it is prepared, I even like it cold. Both techniques demonstrated today require few additional ingredients and neither took too much time to complete.
Here are the steps required for both recipes:
Roasted Broccoli:
16 oz Broccoli, stems and florets
Vegetable oil, as needed
Salt, to taste
Freshly ground black peppercorns, to taste
Lemon butter, as needed
Parmesan cheese, as needed
- In a bowl, toss broccoli with oil, salt and freshly ground black peppercorns.
- Prepare a baking pan coated with oil. Place broccoli on pan and roast in preheated oven at 425°F for 15 to 20 minutes, until brown edges.
- Toss roasted with lemon butter and garnish cheese.
Boiled Broccoli:
16 oz Broccoli, stems and florets
Water, as needed, to boil broccoli
Salt, to taste
Lemon butter, as needed
Parmigiano Reggiano, as needed
- In a large enough saucepan bring water to a boil. Season with salt as needed.
- Add broccoli to boiling water and boil for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Once cooked, toss with lemon butter and cheese.
For more information on Redler Institue visit Butler Community College on Facebook.