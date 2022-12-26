Where are all my bread lovers? Chef Alicia Pena shows us a simple recipe for the most delicious Focaccia bread on this week’s “What’s Cooking” segment.

And not everyone has high-end equipment like you’ll find at the Redler Institute of Culinary ARts in Andover, so chef Alicia gives us alternative options, making it easy to cook at home.

The Focaccia bread is great for dipping and making pizza! For more information about the school and programs, visit the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts website through Butler Community College!