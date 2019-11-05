What’s Cooking: Healthy Snacks with Chef Kamilah

Sweet Chef Kamilah joined us today to talk through healthy sack lunches that are easy to make! Kamilah and her mom start their day very early with a workout and then come home and have minimal time to get lunch packed. This is where Kamilah got the inspiration to start using quick and easy yet healthy lunch ideas. Kamilah walked us through some of those items today. We started with homemade sliders. Kamilah put her own spin on sliders with dinner rolls, ham and provolone. She very quickly tore them in half, place the meat and cheese on the roll and boom there you have it: quick easy tasty sliders. Up next she shared the healthy spin on a popular goto lunch… the lunchable. Kamilah explained that lunchables we find in the grocery store the ingredients are processed and not healthy options. Kamilah makes her own lunchables with wheat thin crackers and meat. Simple delicious and most importantly convenient! We also spoke through a spin on a traditional pb&j is bread, peanut butter and banana! Kamilah’s menu is never boring; your children can prepare these easy meals!