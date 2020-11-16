What’s Cooking: Peanut Butter Pretzel Turkey Treats

Had a little fun today in The Kitchen at Hubbard Arts Center in Derby. Their kitchen is beautiful and is home to mamy cooking classes, if you or anyone you know is an aspiring chef or just wants to learn how to get comfortable in the kitchen you should look them up!

Today I whipped up a healthy, light snack and here are the ingredients you’ll need:

Peanut butter, pretzel sticks, twisted pretzels, cashews, craisins and candy eyes. The tools you’ll need are really just counter space, an ice cream scoop and a serving plate. Scoop out one large chunk of peanut butter and then start building our turkey. I started with the pretzel sticks toward the back and then added the twisted pretzels as “wings” closer to the face or head of the turkey. Next I used the cashew for the nose and a craisin for the wattle. Lastly I added the googly eyes and I recommend making them cross eyed, its more fun that way!

This can be used as a sharable dip for the kids after school or even a cute pick me up at a family gathering. Don’t forget to send me a photo if make these! And check out Hubbard Arts Center for cooking classes!

