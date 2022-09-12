Football and tailgate season is back and the Tailgate King himself joined us in the #GDK studio kitchen to share a fan favorite at his tailgates. This certainly wasn’t the typical prep kitchen for Tyler Harrison, owner of JT Tailgates, but he was able to throw together an epic brisket grilled cheese sandwich and a red cabbage and parmesan slaw that was out of this world!

If you happen to frequently KU football games you very well may have seen the JT Tailgates set up, or even smelled the brisket from a few tents over. Look for the JT Tailagates trailer, multiple options of meats and sides, and a great crowd of people enjoying delicious food and showing their love for the tailgating experience. Tyler will happily help you out with your next tailgate, just reach out on the JT Tailgates Facebook Page.