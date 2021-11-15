What’s Cooking with Big B’s Beef and The Fusion Restaurant

We had such a great time meeting two groups today that collaborate and share a space to bring delicious, flavor-filled meals to our community. We started with some of Chicago’s finest that now call Wichita home. If you watch Good Day Kansas regularly you know we are all about supporting local! Well today was first, we had Chicago Natives on the show to share a little bit of Chicago flavor they have brought to Wichita. Brian and Liz Bathgate, Owners of Big B’s Beef joined us to share their popular Chicago style deep dish pizza, Italian beef sandwiches and a traditional Chicago style hot dog. I feel like they get a pass because Brian was rocking his (Wichita Native) Gale Sayers jersey. If that isn’t enough for you I can almost promise their pizza will win you over. Follow Big B’s Beef on Facebook to learn more info!

We also had the chance to meet Shannon Johnson, Owner of The Fusion Restaurant. She is high energy and certainly knows her way around the kitchen. Some of the most popular dishes at The Fusion Restaurant are nachos for breakfast – they were delicious – and Blueberry Key Lime Waffle! So much flavor. Stop in to see Shannon for breakfast, brunch or lunch, or follow The Fusion Restaurant on Facebook for a glance at the entire menu.

