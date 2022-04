Down in Winfield, they are home to one of the best barbeque experiences you can get in the Midwest.

Boss Hog’s BBQ has all the meats, sides and drinks you would want!

On the show today, Michael Segree, Owner of Boss Hogs BBQ, showed us a secret item on their menu.

He mad us their barbeque mac and cheese brisket wrap that they serve in the restaurant. He walks us through how to make it and the ingredients inside.

Check out their website for more information about Boss Hog’s BBQ.