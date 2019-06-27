What’s Cooking With Chef China Pena

The What’s Cooking segment was full of spice today as we welcome Chef China Pena and Chef Dina into the kitchen at Metro Appliances and More. Chef China explained the recipe as one of the oldest in the Hispanic culture. The dish is a Mexican recipe named Tlacoyo. A Tlacoyo is an oval-shaped pre-Hispanic Mexican dish made of masa, also called tlayoyis, clacoyos, tlatloyos, tlayoyos and tlaoyos. It is somewhat torpedo-shaped. A little bit thicker and softer than fresh corn tortillas. On top of the Tlayocoyo you can add or subtract any of the following ingredients: cooked ground beans, cheese, fava beans, cactus, pineapple, habanero, or other ingredients. Fried or toasted the Tlacoyo is like a taco and can be eaten by picking it up with your hands. I had the chance to try both the blue and red tortillas and loved them both! The coolest part to me was the way they turned the white tortilla to red. By heating up beets and using the juice from the beets to color the white tortilla red! The entire dish is organic fresh and mouthwatering! If you are around the Nomar District of Wichita on 21st and Broadway on the weekends you can meet Chef China and Chef Dina. Try the delicious Tlacoyo, I highly recommend it!
