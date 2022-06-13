Chef Ethan joined us to make Chicken and Angel Hair with Mushroom and Artichoke Sherry Cream Sauce.

2 Chicken Breasts

Salt and Black Pepper, to taste

3 T. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Heat a sauté pan with the oil and add the chicken, seasoned side down. Cook until nicely browned. Turn the chicken and continue to cook for a couple of minutes. Remove the chicken from the sauté pan and place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake for about 15-20 minutes, or until the interior of the chicken reaches 165 degrees when checked with a thermometer. Set aside to rest for a few minutes before slicing.

Sauce:

3 T. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

8 oz. White button mushrooms, cleaned and sliced

1 small Red Onion

3 Garlic Cloves, minced

1 can Quartered Artichoke Hearts, rinsed and drained

1/3 c. Dry Sherry

1 1/3 c. Beef Stock

1/2 c. Heavy Cream

1/4 c. Parsley, chopped.

1 lb. Angel Hair pasta, cooked according to package directions

For the sauce:

Sauté the mushrooms in the olive oil. When well browned, add the onion and garlic. Continue to cook for a couple of minutes, then add the artichokes. Season with salt and black pepper. Deglaze pan with the Sherry and reduce it by at least half. Add the stock, and reduce the liquid by one third. Stir in the cream and parsley. Toss the pasta and sauce together.

Arrange the sauced pasta on individual plates and top with slices of chicken. Garnish with parsley, if desired.