We had the opportunity to bring in Chef JB to the show today to make us some lemon garlic herb chicken with rice and asparagus on the sides.

It’s a simple recipe and one that Chef JB said anyone would be able to make!

It starts by searing the chicken and then cooking it in the oven before getting it ready to serve.

We also made a yummy sauce that we put over it all to enhance the flavors of the entire dish!