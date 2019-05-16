Good Day Kansas Header Image

What’s Cooking With Chef Jillian: Cauliflower Bites

by: Jillian Carroll

Posted: / Updated:

Today, I had the chance to share with you one of my favorite healthy snack recipes. I made buffalo cauliflower bites which are a great grab and go snack or can also be used as an appetizer. They are also great for the kids to fill up on when they are watching a movie.

     To start you will need the following:
•    1 medium cauliflower cut into bite size pieces
•    ½  c flour 
•    ½ c water
•    1 teaspoon garlic powder
•    ½ teaspoon salt
•    ¼ teaspoon black pepper
•    3 tablespoons melted butter
•    2/3 c buffalo hot sauce
•    1 Large mixing bowl 
•    1 cookie sheet
1)    preheat the oven to 450 degrees and spray a large cookie sheet with cooking spray and set aside
2)    In a large bowl mix together the following: flour, water, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add        cauliflower bites and toss/mix to coat. Next, spread across the cookie sheet.
3)    In a sperate bowl stir together melted butter and buffalo sauce. Add baked cauliflower and toss to coat. Spread evenly onto cookie sheet. Place back in the oven and bake for 25-30 mins
4)    Remove from oven and let sit about 10 mins then ENJOY!
 

