What’s Cooking With Chef Jillian: Cauliflower Bites

Today, I had the chance to share with you one of my favorite healthy snack recipes. I made buffalo cauliflower bites which are a great grab and go snack or can also be used as an appetizer. They are also great for the kids to fill up on when they are watching a movie.

To start you will need the following:

• 1 medium cauliflower cut into bite size pieces

• ½ c flour

• ½ c water

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon black pepper

• 3 tablespoons melted butter

• 2/3 c buffalo hot sauce

• 1 Large mixing bowl

• 1 cookie sheet

1) preheat the oven to 450 degrees and spray a large cookie sheet with cooking spray and set aside

2) In a large bowl mix together the following: flour, water, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add cauliflower bites and toss/mix to coat. Next, spread across the cookie sheet.

3) In a sperate bowl stir together melted butter and buffalo sauce. Add baked cauliflower and toss to coat. Spread evenly onto cookie sheet. Place back in the oven and bake for 25-30 mins

4) Remove from oven and let sit about 10 mins then ENJOY!

