Ok when I tell you this is an easy and delicious recipe I am not kidding! Couple ingredients include: shredded chicken, Greek yogurt, crasins, Juniper Clay cinnamon infused honey shredded almonds and then either crackers or a tortilla.

Simply dump everything into a large bowl and mix. This is a healthy alternative to chicken salad with a mayonnaise base. I cut out calories but did not sacrifi8ce flavor at all. The cinnamon infused honey and the crasins provide a sweet taste. Also the Greek yogurt is yummy! You can use other flavors if desired but I would recommend the p0lain.

You can eat this as a dip or you can put in baby tortillas and make mini tacos. You could even put this in between bread for a sandwich or on a bagel if you’re really hungry.

My mother use to make delicious chicken salad and is my inspri9ation behind trying the honey as sweet substitute. Let me know if you are able to try this easy delicious recipe!

