What’s Cooking With Chef Jillian & Josh: BBQ Chicken Rollups

For the first time Josh joins me in the kitchen and we made one of my favorite recipes, BBQ Chicken Roll Ups!
To start grab your ingredients:
• 1 pizza crust
• 2 c shredded rotisserie chicken
• 1 ½ c your favorite barbeque sauce
• 1 c shredded cheese
• 1 c finely chopped onion
• ¼ c parsley
These steps are pretty easy:
1) Pre heat oven to 425 degrees
2) Roll out pizza crust into rectangle
3) Spread the ingredients in this order: BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, onions
4) Roll it up longways and cut into 1 inch slices.
5) Bake face up for 15 minutes