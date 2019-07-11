What’s Cooking With Chef Jillian & Josh: BBQ Chicken Rollups

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the first time Josh joins me in the kitchen and we made one of my favorite recipes, BBQ Chicken Roll Ups!
To start grab your ingredients:
• 1 pizza crust
• 2 c shredded rotisserie chicken
• 1 ½ c your favorite barbeque sauce
• 1 c shredded cheese
• 1 c finely chopped onion
• ¼ c parsley

These steps are pretty easy:
1) Pre heat oven to 425 degrees
2) Roll out pizza crust into rectangle
3) Spread the ingredients in this order: BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, onions
4) Roll it up longways and cut into 1 inch slices.
5) Bake face up for 15 minutes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.