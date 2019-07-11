What’s Cooking With Chef Jillian & Josh: BBQ Chicken Rollups

For the first time Josh joins me in the kitchen and we made one of my favorite recipes, BBQ Chicken Roll Ups!

To start grab your ingredients:

• 1 pizza crust

• 2 c shredded rotisserie chicken

• 1 ½ c your favorite barbeque sauce

• 1 c shredded cheese

• 1 c finely chopped onion

• ¼ c parsley

These steps are pretty easy:

1) Pre heat oven to 425 degrees

2) Roll out pizza crust into rectangle

3) Spread the ingredients in this order: BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, onions

4) Roll it up longways and cut into 1 inch slices.

5) Bake face up for 15 minutes