Chef Pena joined us in the #GDK Kitchen for a cooking segment featuring one of the recipes students learn while attending culinary school at Butler. We made the reciepe and method behind the Almond Biscotti. See bleow for the full recipe!

Almond Biscotti

Yields about 48 biscotti’s



Ingredients

115g Whole almonds

255g all-purpose flour

170g sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

55g unsalted butter, at room temperature

50g eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

44g milk



Toast almonds on baking sheet at 350 degrees for 10 min. Let cool

Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Rub in the butter by hand until the mixture is very fine and powdery, and no pieces of butter remain visible. Add the cooled almonds.

Combine egg, vanilla, and milk in a bowl and whisk to mix. Stir the liquid into the dough with a fork, continue to stir until the dough holds together. Turn the dough out on the work surface and knead lightly until smooth.

Divide the dough into 2 pieces and roll each into a log about 12 inches long. Slide the logs onto a baking sheet lined with parchment and bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes until risen and firm. Remove from the oven and cool.

Cut the logs into ½ inch diagonal slices. Replace biscotti on a pan and bake again for about 15 minutes, until crisp.

For more information on the culinary arts program at Butler Community college reach out firectly on their website, www.butlercc.edu