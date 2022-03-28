Chef Luis Pena, Butler Community College Director of Hospitality and Culinary Arts brought his skills to the Good Day Kansas Kitchen today. Chef Pena shared a recipe for a Farro and sausage meal that boasts beautiful, colorful, and tasty ingredients.
To start you will need the following ingredients:
Ingredients:
12 ounces of sweet Italian sausage
2 fluid ounces of Extra virgin olive oil
1 each Yellow onion
1-quart Chicken stock
8 ounces Farro
2 Roma tomatoes, diced without seed and juice
Red pepper flakes, to taste
Water, as needed
Salt, as needed
Ground black peppercorns, as needed
1 each Yukon Gold potatoes
½ bulb Fennel
Salt, if needed
8 ounces red kidney beans, cooked
Feta cheese, for garnish as desired
And the steps are as follows:
- Brown sausage with olive oil. Add onions and cook until soft and translucent.
- Add chicken stock, farro, diced tomatoes, and red pepper flakes.
- Cover with cold water and bring to a simmer. Season as necessary. Simmer for 30 minutes, adding more water as needed.
- Add kidney beans and continue simmering for an additional 12 minutes.
- Serve while hot or at room temperature. Garnish with extra virgin olive oil and feta cheese.