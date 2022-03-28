Chef Luis Pena, Butler Community College Director of Hospitality and Culinary Arts brought his skills to the Good Day Kansas Kitchen today. Chef Pena shared a recipe for a Farro and sausage meal that boasts beautiful, colorful, and tasty ingredients.

To start you will need the following ingredients:

Ingredients:

12 ounces of sweet Italian sausage

2 fluid ounces of Extra virgin olive oil

1 each Yellow onion

1-quart Chicken stock

8 ounces Farro

2 Roma tomatoes, diced without seed and juice

Red pepper flakes, to taste

Water, as needed

Salt, as needed

Ground black peppercorns, as needed

1 each Yukon Gold potatoes

½ bulb Fennel

Salt, if needed

8 ounces red kidney beans, cooked

Feta cheese, for garnish as desired

And the steps are as follows:

Brown sausage with olive oil. Add onions and cook until soft and translucent.

Add chicken stock, farro, diced tomatoes, and red pepper flakes.

Cover with cold water and bring to a simmer. Season as necessary. Simmer for 30 minutes, adding more water as needed.

Add kidney beans and continue simmering for an additional 12 minutes.