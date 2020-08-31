What’s Cooking With Crystal From Xclusive Events: Pina Colada Pineapples

Our What’s Cooking segment just got a little more enjoyable! Crystal McDonald, Owner of Xclusive Events welcomed us to her new venue, The Wichita Boathouse to learn a quick and easy boozy recipe! Xclusive Events is known for their beautiful spreads at large events across Wichita and of course their Booze Trucks pulling up to outdoor events and bring delicious refreshments for all to enjoy!

Xclusive Events is truly the premier mobile event company in our area. Crystal and her team offer all-inclusive packages for small to large events and gatherings of all kinds in all locations.

Today Crystal shared a quick way to make some boozy bites for the next time you have a backyard gathering, a fun event with the girls or even the non alcoholic sweet fresh fruit treat. These boozy pineapples are one of many boozy bites recipes the Xclusive Events team enjoy providing for events and parties, but she also wants you to be able to enjoy them at home. Check out their Facebook Page for fun recipes and to join them at their next First Friday Event at The Wichita Boathouse.