We had a special guest in the kitchen today as Emerson, Owner and Baker of Emerson’s Bakery, stopped by to make salted cramel chocolate tarts that were to die for!

She makes different baked goods depending on the season and month we are in.

All of the profits that she makes from the food goes to help fund her to play softball.

The young entrepreneur spends her time when not in school or on the field, in the kitchen making food for others.

Check out her Facebook page to find out more about her, how you can purchase what she makes and what she’s making this month.