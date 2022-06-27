We started the show from the #GDK kitchen today with the dynamic duo behind local company, Everything and The Bagel Bread, Co. The unique, home-based bakery offers a variety of sourdough baked goods and has been a hit across the community.

Co Owners, Lea and James Himes bring different flavor to the “Midwest Bagel” that they have created. Lea brings her midwest roots and education studying dietetics at KState to the table. James, a native of New York, enjoyed many New York-style bagels growing up and brings a palette that knows good bread. Blend and their respective experiences together and voila, you have the delicious “Midwest Bagel”

Everything and TheBagel Bread Co. offers an assortment of bread. Today in the kitchen Lea and James shared one way to enjoy their sourdough. We whipped up some fresh & local bruschetta. Everything and The Bagel Bread Co uses local ingredients and you can taste how fresh they are!

You can find Lea and James at the Everything and The Bagel Bread Co tent at the Old Town Farmers Market and you can also order online. Learn more about this fun couple and their delicious breads on Instagram or Facebook.