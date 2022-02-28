We had royalty in the kitchen today! Jetta Smith, Miss Wichita 2022, and Founder of #CookingInAJett spent some time sharing a little bit of her cooking expertise, the inspiration behind her cooking blog, and some of the exciting opportunities The Miss Wichita Organization offers.

Jetta shared one of her favorite dishes: Chicken Fried Rice. She loves this dish because it is filling, affordable to make, everything is made in one pan, and it’s delicious. The recipe calls for: chicken, onions, mixed vegetables, water chestnuts, rice, eggs, cook chicken, cauliflower rice, soy sauce, and a little bit of seasoning.

Jetta started cooking while she was a Resident Assistant (RA) in college and observed many college students trying to cook but failing. Jetta started her cooking blog to be a resource to her college students in the dorm! As busy as she is she found a way to make healthy cooking easy and convenient. She has to manage her time wisely as she is a full-time student with a full-time job and the titleholder pursuing the title of Miss Kansas.

Jetta is an impressive young Kansan making us very proud. Follow her pages for more recipes and to support as she runs for mIss Kansas this summer!