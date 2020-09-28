What’s Cooking With Jillian: Vanilla Parfaits

This recipe is so easy we didn’t even have to leave the studio to prepare it. I made a vanilla protein yogurt parfait and it really only takes a few steps. Today the theme is vanilla, so all of the ingredients have a vanilla flavor or enhance the vanilla flavor.

This dish is healthy yet tastes like a sweet treat, so its a win – win! The ingredients include: vanilla whey protein powder, non-fat vanilla yogurt, vanilla bean flavored granola, one banana and vanilla extract. The steps are quite simple: start with mashing one banana, add vanilla yogurt, add vanilla extract and add one big scoop of vanilla flavored protein powder. Mix all together until mostly smooth.

Next, you will add the bottom layer of granola into the mason jar. Add in the yogurt mixture and top off with sliced bananas and a pinch of granola and viola! you have a delicious light lunch or healthy snack. The beauty of the mason jar is that if you don’t finish it you can screw the lid back on and throw it in the fridge for later! Another benefit of the mason jar is making two servings of the yogurt and filling two jars. One for now and one for tomorrow.