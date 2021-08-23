What’s Cooking with Outta The Blue

Looking for a getaway? We’ve got the perfect option for you and you won’t even have to leave our state of Kansas. We made the trip to Leawood, KS and stepped inside Outta The Blue, one of the newest businesses in the Park Place Shopping Center and it felt like we were on a tropical island!

Outta the Blue is Made in KC’s latest endeavor and while they are known for their local goods, this new concept may rival their popular shop on the Country Club Plaza. Tucked near the main entrance of Park Place is the breezy café concept featuring full-sized indoor palm trees, swings for customers to relax on and an airy vibe that makes you feel like kicking off your shoes, sitting back and enjoying a boozy beachy drink.

There are many options on the menu ranging from pressed juices, and natural wines, to vegan breakfast sandwiches. This unique concept is art café and part bar, and is meant for conversation and socialization. Stop in for photo ops, beachy cocktails, or coffee or just to relax and enjoy the views.