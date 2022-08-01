The beauty and brains behind popular food blog White Kitchen Red Wine joined us in the #GDK studio to show off a fun recipe that is perfect for the family and is easily transformed into the perfect finger food while entertaining!

Sara Ayesh, Food Photographer and Blogger with White Kitchen Red Wine, has been busy this summer adding to her already highly informative and fun food blog. She is making life easier by adding to her vast collection of easy-to-make delicious recipes for the family, her blog is now the go-to place for appetizers, drinks, desserts, and stunning dinner recipes that are fit for any dinner party.

Recipes for side dishes, main dishes, drinks, and desserts are on the blog along with suggestions for decor, themes, and variations of menus to meet the needs of your next gathering. If you’re looking for dinner for the family or the next dinner party theme, including all the fixin’s checkout White Kitchen Red Wine and you’ll be set!