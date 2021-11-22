What’s Cooking with Spear’s – Holiday Pies and Catering

This holiday season our friends at Spear’s Restaurant and Pie Shop have you covered for all your pie and catering needs! We typically feature one or two pies a month when we visit Spear’s, but during the holiday season Dan and the family at Spear’s Restaurant and Pie Shop are busy as ever with their nine featured holiday pies.

Dan welcomed us in for a quick second to learn about the flavors and options this year. He shared with us they make over 500 pies are day during the busy holiday weeks! We had the chance to try a few bites and honestly had a hard time deciding which pies we’re the best.

Need a great gift for a co worker, family member or loved one but don’t know their preference? Dan has you covered — the gift cards make GREAT stocking stuffers! Pick one up today you won’t regret it. learn more by visiting Spear’s Restaurant and Pie Shop on Facebook.

