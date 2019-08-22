What’s Cooking With Tacos TJ 664

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tacos TJ 664 is a food truck in Wichita and their truck can be found on the corner near Central Ave. and Nims St. near The Keeper of the Plains. The crew from the truck was kind enough to come on Good Day Kansas to show off their fabulous tacos! They made everything from a shrimp soft shell taco with a little kick to tradition beef tacos with fresh and delicious toppings. The truck is called Tacos TJ 664 because the employees are all from Tijuana, Mexico and their area code is 664. They bring a new Tijuana twist to their tacos! You can find out more information on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/fromthebordertoyouorder/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Enter today

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.