What’s Cooking With Tacos TJ 664

Tacos TJ 664 is a food truck in Wichita and their truck can be found on the corner near Central Ave. and Nims St. near The Keeper of the Plains. The crew from the truck was kind enough to come on Good Day Kansas to show off their fabulous tacos! They made everything from a shrimp soft shell taco with a little kick to tradition beef tacos with fresh and delicious toppings. The truck is called Tacos TJ 664 because the employees are all from Tijuana, Mexico and their area code is 664. They bring a new Tijuana twist to their tacos! You can find out more information on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/fromthebordertoyouorder/
