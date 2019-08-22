What’s Cooking With Tacos TJ 664

Our Furry Friends segment today took us to Valley Center, KS to meet with Dawn Gresham where we learned about all of the amazing things that happen at Hope In The Valley Equine Rescue and Sanctuary. Right now there are over 50 equines who call Hope in The Valley home. Dawn shared they do anything that is needed for the care of horses; they adopt horses that have been recovered from abusive situations or from families who can’t afford the costs any longer. They even work with Sedgwick County and horse owners who are no longer legally able to take care of the horses. Recently they helped with a seizure of 50 horses from a hoarding situation in Topeka/Kansas city area. Volunteers run the 80 acre farm and there are always opportunities to help. There are so many ways to help out such as assisting with maintenance of the facility, health care of the horses, even just keeping up with feeding and lawn care. You can also come in and adopt a horse if you are ready! Part of the volunteer situation allows you and your family to come learn about how to take care of a horse. This is a great program for families to understand the commitment and then they can also follow through and adopt a horse if they choose to. Visit: www.hitves.org