What’s Cooking with Viola’s Pantry

Last summer we had the privilege of meeting Kristina Grappo, Owner and Chef at Viola’s Pantry. We met her in the kitchen she previously rented space in and learned about her hand rolled and made from scratch pasta. Kristina is living a dream cooking her mother and grandmother’s recipes and sharing her passionate for food and family with her new community of Wichita.

Today was a treat because we got to spend time with Kristian again, but this time in her brand new store front! She has her own space now and is loving being able to prepare pastas and dishes for the community. When you step inside Viola’s Pantry located at Cleveland Corner, connected to The Workroom you feel like you are walking into her Grandmother Viola’s kitchen. The vintage vibes and retro pastel colored walls are welcoming and truly make you feel like you are in Viola’s home. Well you are in Kristina’s new home and from the moment you meet Kristina and see her huge smile you will feel welcome and like an immediate friend.

Kristina and her husband relocated to Wichita for a temporary deployment and she got to work immediately sharing what she knows best: her delicious traditional recipes and culture. Kristina is truly a gem and Wichita is blessed to have her food and her heart in our community. Stop by Viola’s Pantry to meet her, hear her story and of course take home some of her delicious Italian food! Check out her Instagram page for more information.