What’s Cooking with White Kitchen Red Wine- Butternut Squash

Sara Ayesh, Food Photographer and Blogger with White Kitchen Red Wine invited us in to hear about some festive recipes for the holiday season. Sara is an invaluable resource for anyone looking for easy and healthy meals you can prepare in under 30 minutes.

Today she shared a delicious Butternut Squash recipe and walked us through the steps to prepare it. ALthough at first glance it looks very involved, I was pleasantly surprised in how quickly we were able to get this dish prepared. Sara ahd everything spelled out beautifully on her blog and even supplies photos of each step to ensure you feel confident in your prep.

I also admire the beauty in all of Sara’s dishes. I do value the ingredients being healthy and fresh but I also enjoy how aesthetically pleasing her dishes are. If you are looking for new fresh recipes check out the interactive site where you can even type in the meat or main ingredient you are interested in cooking with and multiple options of recipes will be at your disposal. Check out Sara’s website and get cooking! www.whitekitchenredwine.com