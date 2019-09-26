What’s Cooking With Wichita Wagonmasters

The Wagonmasters Chili Cook Off is this weekend! If you ask Wagonmaster Bill it’s the biggest one day party in the city and has been for the past 30 years. When you attend the event you get all the chili you can eat for just $5! This one day party is complete with live music, a cornhole tourney, of course all the chili you can eat and is truly just a day full of fun! This year 15,000 people are expected be at the event located at Century II . Bill shared his secret recipe for his chili. It includes hamburger meat brown, add onions, next up add in the super-secret Wagonmaster chili powder. Not available in stores but this weekend you can actually purchase your own sample of the seasoning. Next water and then soy sauce and Worchester sauce. Next up the amber Bach beer which helps with flavor of chili. Next up the beans! Wagonmaster Bill thinks beans are a must although the national chili society doesn’t. The next ingredient Bill hates but appreciates You can’t get the recipe but come to the Wichita Wagonmaster event this weekend! Tickets available now!