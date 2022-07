The Kansas Wheat Festival is gearing up for their 122nd year of fun and they have a great lineup of activities for all ages this year in Wellington.

All of the events will start on Tuesday and go through the weekend with a variety of different things to participate in every single day.

There will be great food, carnival rides, car show and a family fun day on Saturday as well!

Make sure you check out their website for more information about the Kansas Wheat Festival.