Alli Conine, Director of Member Services and Corporate Communications at Wheatland Electric, and the entire team at Wheatland Electric have BIG energy this year to meet some BIG goals and want you to help! They are passionate about supporting local food banks and filling their big red van with canned goods and items to donate to local food shelters.

Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc., is an electric distribution cooperative based in Scott City. They host an annual food drive called Cram The Van where they challenge the community to collect nonperishable food and monetary donations to support local food shelters. For more information on ways to help reach out directly on the Wheatland Electric Facebook Page.