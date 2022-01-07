When Do You Take Down Your Holiday Decor?

Ok we have heard some murmurs here and there and need you all to weigh in, please! At what point do you take down your holiday décor for the new year? Do you always take it down the same general day/weekend of the new year or when you feel like it? Is the routine you have for putting them up and down the same you follow every year?

I just have to know because if I’m being honest I’m fairly certain I plan it by how I am feeing. A lot of my mood and attitude toward my Christmas decorations are based on the weather. This year was odd we have an unseasonably warm (ish) December but just now in January we are getting snow. The snow that fell this week made me so happy to leave my lights up a bit longer!