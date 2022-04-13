Come one, come all to the Garden Party of the year presented by the Wichita Alumnae Panhellenic Group. This garden party happens annually with the aim of raising funds to present scholarships to high school seniors who are planning on attending college and going Greek!

The beautiful day of fun will take place at Botanica, The Wichita Gardens on Tuesday, April 19th. Spring will be in full bloom! As part of the event, you are able to tour the garden, enjoy lunch and sweet treats, participate in a fun silent auction and even enjoy a spring fashion show presented by K Lanes Boutique.

RSVP by emailing Brenda Johnson, Chairperson of the event. You can email her at bjohnson@cox.net