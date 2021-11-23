Wichita Chamber Music Festival Presents: A Chamber Music Experience

We recently learned of a wonderful new non profit in our area and wanted to share the info!

Meet Wichita Chamber Music Festival!

“Wichita has a vibrant and beautiful arts community. We feel that a missing piece is a resource for musicians to be able to connect with each other, local venues, and the broader community. We want Wichita Chamber Music Festival to be that resource. Musicians can reach out to us with an established group, or requested piece to perform, and we will collaborate and work with you to make that happen. We want to close the gap of accessibility that has been lost with Chamber music and the modern audience. Whatever stigma or preconceived notion that the audience may have, we want to hear about it. We are here to work together to educate and enhance everyone’s experience. Come listen, share your thoughts, be active with us in our goal to challenge and embrace our community.”

Wichita Chamber Music Festival is hosting two events this week at Blessed Sacrament Church. Check them out on Saturday evening and Sunday morning and show your support! You can learn more by visiting Wichita Chamber Music Festival on Facebook.