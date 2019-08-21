Wichita Chorus Of Sweet Adelines International

There is a special and profound exhibit at The Mark Arts building for the next few weeks. It is wise well beyond the young artists’ years. The Walk A Mile EmberHope Youthville Exhibit is a must see. EmberHope Youthville is an incredible organization in place to help victims of abuse heal, feel safe and develop into healthy young ladies, with the end goal of returning to their family and lives. Today we heard from Micala Gingrich-Gaylord a former EmberHope Youthville employee that has taken her impact to a whole new level by creating the Walk A Mile EmberHope Youthville project which is featured at The Mark Arts Building. Micala was inspired by the young ladies of EmberHope after she continued to hear them say things like “you don’t know what it’s like to be in my shoes” From there Micala did what she does best and turned to art as a form of healing for the young abused victims. Micala explained the shoes are selected by each young lady and truly become the blank canvas needed to express feelings too difficult to communicate with words. Walking through the exhibit each shoes catches your eye for different reasons, whether it be the thick red paint that appears to be blood or the words that scream pain. Each shoe is paired with a story, which is a part of the victim’s healing process. Some shared more than others, but Micala shared all the young artists were brave enough to be vulnerable which in turn allowed them a chance to begin healing and moving forward. These strong young ladies have experienced more things in their short lives that no one should have to in their life and there is a way we can help. Micala shared the highest form of art is one that can evoke feeling from viewers and this exhibit does just that. Please consider visiting the exhibit and donating however you can. Projects like this have specific needs such as art supplies and shoes. EmberHope Youthville is also in need of strong mentors who would like to donate their time and community sponsors to help with operating the facilities, including a new school on campus. Thank you for considering helping, and please remember Micala's message: “Do something. Donate your time let these young ladies know you care.”