Wichita Chorus Of Sweet Adelines International

The Sweet Adelines Wichita chorus group is preparing to take its show on the road. Before they do that, you can catch them in action on August 24 for their local 2019 show. The tickets are 20 dollars and the show will be held at Morningstar Community Church and a special guest will be showing up! That show will be a preview of the competition that 35 of the Wichita Sweet Adelines will be competing in when they travel to New Orleans. They sing lots of different types of music including old barbershop numbers. You can find out more information on their website: https://wichitachorus.com/. Give them a call and go see their show before they head to New Orleans!
