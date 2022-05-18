You’re invited to a free concert and celebration featuring live music and powerful uplifting conversations. The Wichita Connected Concert is taking place at the Wichita Heights Football Field on Saturday, May 22. Gates will open to the public with free admission at 630pm.

Throughout the evening attendees will be treated to a free concert by Nashville Singer and Songwriter Laurel Taylor. Laurel is well known for her Christian-based popular music leaving audiences feeling empowered and uplifted. Special Guest Speaker and friend of Good Day Kansas, Michael CHurch will be sharing his words of wisdom and positive mindset through his battle and victory over cnacer. Church is proud to share his message and encourages all to Win THe Day!

Fo more information please visit Wichita Connected Concert event page on Facebook.