It’s almost time for the 68th Wichita Gem and Mineral Show! This year the theme is “Earth’s Hidden Treasures” The show will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with different fun events happening on each different day.

Dazzling gemstone jewelry, gems, crystals, beads, stone, rocks, fossils, and more will be featured from all over the world. Dealers, demonstrations, and exhibits will be set up to show some of the world’s most amazing gems and minerals. Come out to Cessna Activity Center on April 22, 9 am – 6 pm, Saturday, April 23rd, 10 am – 6 pm, or Sunday, April 24th 10a 5 pm, and experience this amazing show. Tickets are available now. This year there will b a junior rock pile and the educational area just for kids, don’t miss it!

Visit wichitagemandmineralsociety.org for more information and to purchase tickets.