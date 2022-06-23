One of the long-standing events in Wichita takes place this weekend at a new location. Head out to Riverfront Stadium Saturday, June 25th to participate in the Wichita Heart Walk.

The American Heart Association encourages you to gather your family and friends, lace up your shoes and walk to raise funds to help save lives. It’s exciting to have the community back together, and feeling reinvigorated about living a heart-healthy lifestyle.

One of the main goals of the Wichita Heart Walk is to take steps to cure heart disease and stroke. The fundraising efforts will spread awareness and support the American Heart Association’s lifesaving research.

Visit www.wichitaheartwalk.org to register and learn more about the different ways you can

We invite company teams, community teams, and individuals to participate.