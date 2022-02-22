Some Wichita residents wanted to see healthcare workers feel valued and so they took it upon themselves to do so.

The Wichita Hearts for Healers is a non-profit that works on lifting up healthcare workers in numerous ways.

They have stickers that they hand out and hope people will put on their cars and windows. It is supposed to show healthcare workers they are loved when they see them. They also have cards that someone can fill out and give those medical professionals.

Check out their Facebook page for more information!