It’s always fun when we get to see what our friends at Wichita Home Works are up to and today we got to check out some exterior projects that they are working on.

They are improving the steps on this house in the backyard on the patio along with some other things in that area as well. They are putting new siding in as well that has been worn down over the years.

Check out their website and learn more about how they can help you with your next housing project.