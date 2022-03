We traveled over to Towanda to check out one of the houses that the guys at Wichita Home Works are working on.

For this project, they are putting framing on this house and also working on the exterior side as well.

They are building a beautiful patio that will also go straight from the living room to the outside, too.

If you’d like a new house or a renovation project done to your current place, give Wichita Home Works a call or check out their website for more information!